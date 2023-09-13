Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 991,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 53,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

