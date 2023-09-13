Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 294,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.