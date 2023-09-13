Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $393.58 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.03 and a 200-day moving average of $340.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

