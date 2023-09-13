Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.01 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

