Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

