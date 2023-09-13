DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 5.13% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 3,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,923. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

