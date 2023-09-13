Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DWL traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.45 ($1.51). 1,591,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,006.67. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DWL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Alexandra Innes bought 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,389.84 ($9,247.70). In related news, insider Alexandra Innes acquired 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,389.84 ($9,247.70). Also, insider Liam Butterworth bought 410,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($621,653.21). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 430,494 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,542. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

