Dream Unlimited Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.3 %

DRUNF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 1,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.