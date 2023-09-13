Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $84,854.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

