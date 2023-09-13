Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
DPG stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $84,854.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This is How Cyber Security Powerhouse Zscaler rises another 35%
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.