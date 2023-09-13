Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

DUK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,662. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

