e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 146,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

