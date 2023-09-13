Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

