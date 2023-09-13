Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,909,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.85. 1,070,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,950. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.13. The firm has a market cap of $566.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,514 shares of company stock worth $21,107,445,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.