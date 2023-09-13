EMC Capital Management Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.