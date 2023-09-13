EMC Capital Management Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

