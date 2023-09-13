Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,178,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after acquiring an additional 167,577 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 395,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

