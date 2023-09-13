Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $137.57 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 608,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.89. 125,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average is $233.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

