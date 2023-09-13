Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $50.01 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TYL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.78. 26,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,020. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

