Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $50.29 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 874,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,332,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

