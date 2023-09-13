Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $54.06 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 302,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,057,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.83% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 106,338 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,624. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

