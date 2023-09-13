Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $77.24 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,235,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Ecolab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.96. 308,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

