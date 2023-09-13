Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $79.11 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 367,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.50. The company had a trading volume of 882,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,329. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

