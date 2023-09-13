Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $92.27 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 970,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,269,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,146. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

