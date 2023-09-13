Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $72.38 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,375,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.19. 281,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average of $245.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

