Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 835,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,939,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PayPal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256,090. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.