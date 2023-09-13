Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,223,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,959,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.33% of AES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AES traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 1,873,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,194. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

