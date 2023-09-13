Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,175,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $85,316,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,363,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.