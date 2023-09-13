Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,699,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. 969,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

