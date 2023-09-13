Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,908,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 2,710,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

