Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $94,947,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Netflix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $435.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

