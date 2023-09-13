Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 866,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $61,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 186,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.