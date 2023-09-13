Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Lifted by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises about 11.2% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

