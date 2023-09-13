Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.70

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.70 and last traded at C$31.49, with a volume of 1088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.70.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
