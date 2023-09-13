Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 4,138.5% in August

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 4,138.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 3.0 %

Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is a boost from Engie Brasil Energia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.