Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,061. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

