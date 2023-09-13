Entravision Communications Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entravision Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:EVC opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.17. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 296,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 168,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

