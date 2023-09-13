Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.14

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 364279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

