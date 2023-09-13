Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.46

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 23119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$364.78 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.2901689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.