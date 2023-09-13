Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.08 or 0.00057638 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $106.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,171.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00234014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00773897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00552376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00118550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003801 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,975,807 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

