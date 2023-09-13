Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $192.83 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,603.97 or 0.06122299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $192.83 billion and approximately $5.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,222,298 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

