EthereumFair Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $1.13 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.07020087 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,173,792.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

