Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 12.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 494,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 783,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

