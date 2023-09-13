Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLVW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 40,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 735,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 716,329 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,602,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

