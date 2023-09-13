Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 9.7%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 837,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,161,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,463. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 351,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 219,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

