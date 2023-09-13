FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.