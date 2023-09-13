Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,116.79

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,116.79 and last traded at C$1,116.79, with a volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,108.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,072.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$985.71. The firm has a market cap of C$26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.0461997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

