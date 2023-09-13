Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $28.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous quarterly dividend of $23.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $5,125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,586.68. The stock has a market cap of $615 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $4,225.00 and a 1-year high of $8,150.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $143.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

