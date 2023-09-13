F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FG)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter worth $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

