Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 4.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 124,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

