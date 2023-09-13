Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

