Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
